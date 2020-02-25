NBCUniversal launches all-in-one tech system for advertisers

By Sheila Dang

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal on Tuesday said its advertisers will now be able to buy ads on different video services, target the right audiences and measure how the ads performed on a single platform, in a bid to attract more ad dollars as viewers increasingly watch content in a myriad ways.

As the streaming wars heat up, TV viewers are watching video content online, through internet-connected TVs and even on social media apps, posing a challenge for advertisers, who often have to work with multiple different advertising tech tools or sales teams to buy ads and then manually compare how many people saw the ads.

The media company within cable TV provider Comcast is now launching a consolidated tech system, called One Platform, to make it easier for advertisers to purchase ads across the different places where NBCUniversal content is shown, such as its cable channels and new streaming service Peacock.

"Up until now, there's been a value trade-off that marketers have had to contend with," said Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal chairman of advertising and partnerships. "Storytelling and premium content, or scale. Targeting or reach. Technology or safety. Not anymore. Thanks to NBCUniversal's One Platform, for the first time ever, marketers will have the best of both worlds - all in one place."

NBCUniversal said advertisers will be able to target viewers based on age and gender, the traditional metrics by which TV commercials are sold, across TV, digital and streaming by using One Platform.

They will also be able to target viewers in more advanced ways, such as based on their interests and the types of content they watch.

The new capabilities for advertisers with One Platform come a few months before the annual upfronts, a crucial advertising period in May when advertisers buy commercials in advance for the upcoming TV season.

NBCUniversal said it will also expand its CFlight measurement system to include out-of-home advertising like billboards and short-form videos.

The company launched CFlight in 2018 to unify how viewership of an ad is counted regardless of where it is shown, but was previously limited to measuring ads on NBCUniversal's TV channels and some streaming services like Hulu.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Additional reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sandra Maler)

