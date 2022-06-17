NBCUniversal extends deal to sell ads for Apple News

June 17 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal media unit said on Friday it expanded its partnership with Apple Inc AAPL.O, becoming the exclusive seller of advertising for the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps in Britain.

NBCU has been selling ads in the United States since 2017 under the multi-year partnership.

