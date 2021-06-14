NBCUniversal CEO says company had ‘strongest upfront in history of NBCUniversal’

By Helen Coster

June 14 (Reuters) - Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell on Monday said he was “pretty optimistic about both ratings and economics” for the NBC-broadcast Tokyo Olympic Games.

At Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference, Shell also said the company had officially completed its advertising sales "upfront", which he said was the strongest "upfront" in the history of NBCUniversal.

