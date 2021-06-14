US Markets
CMCSA

NBCUniversal CEO says company had ‘strongest upfront in history of NBCUniversal’

Contributor
Helen Coster Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell on Monday said he was “pretty optimistic about both ratings and economics” for the NBC-broadcast Tokyo Olympic Games.

By Helen Coster

June 14 (Reuters) - Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell on Monday said he was “pretty optimistic about both ratings and economics” for the NBC-broadcast Tokyo Olympic Games.

At Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference, Shell also said the company had officially completed its advertising sales "upfront", which he said was the strongest "upfront" in the history of NBCUniversal.

(Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular