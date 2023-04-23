News & Insights

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Resigns Over 'inappropriate Conduct'

April 23, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, agreed to resign from the company after an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a female colleague, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Shell said, "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

