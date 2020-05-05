US Markets
CMCSA

NBCUniversal announces executive pay cuts in internal memo

Contributor
Arriana McLymore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Comcast Corp owned NBCUniversal Media [CMCSAN.UL] announced in an internal memo on Tuesday that a group of senior executives will receive 20% pay cuts as part of efforts to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp CMCSA.O owned NBCUniversal Media CMCSAN.UL announced in an internal memo on Tuesday that a group of senior executives will receive 20% pay cuts as part of efforts to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

NBCUniversal is the latest media giant to announce pay cuts as the broader industry turns to layoffs and furloughs to weather the effects of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

"While many parts of our television operation are enjoying increased ratings, most segments of the company are operating in a very difficult environment," NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell said in the memo.

Shell also said it will reverse March pay increases for employees that earn salaries of more than $100,000. The roll-back is set to begin in June and will not impact NBCUniversal's park employees because their salaries have already been reduced.

The company said that it would also cut travel and entertainment expenses.

NBCUniversal's memo comes days after its parent company released its first-quarter financial reports showing strong results for its broadband business.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((arriana.mclymore@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular