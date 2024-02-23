NBCC (NSEI:NBCC) Price Target Increased by 65.48% to 94.52

The average one-year price target for NBCC (NSEI:NBCC) has been revised to 94.52 / share. This is an increase of 65.48% from the prior estimate of 57.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 150.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.09% from the latest reported closing price of 143.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBCC. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBCC is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 182,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 59,111K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,911K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 7.83% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 23,353K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,376K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 12,104K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,619K shares, representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 14.14% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9,261K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing an increase of 64.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 331.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,520K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,059K shares, representing a decrease of 182.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 59.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.