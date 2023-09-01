NBCC India (NSE:NBCC) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 41.48

The average one-year price target for NBCC India (NSE:NBCC) has been revised to 41.48 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 38.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.21% from the latest reported closing price of 51.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBCC India. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBCC is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 180,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 85,715K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,298K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 8.55% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 27,376K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,978K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,520K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares, representing a decrease of 140.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 28.16% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,335K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,206K shares, representing a decrease of 178.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 38.04% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 6,284K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 5.58% over the last quarter.

