NBCC India (NSE:NBCC) Price Target Increased by 36.07% to 56.44

The average one-year price target for NBCC India (NSE:NBCC) has been revised to 56.44 / share. This is an increase of 36.07% from the prior estimate of 41.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 79.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.13% from the latest reported closing price of 64.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBCC India. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBCC is 0.14%, an increase of 23.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 176,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 61,911K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,715K shares, representing a decrease of 38.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 32.09% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 23,353K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,376K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 9,619K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,520K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,861K shares, representing a decrease of 168.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 32.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,335K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,591K shares, representing a decrease of 207.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBCC by 40.61% over the last quarter.

