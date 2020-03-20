NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - A longtime employee of NBC News died on Thursday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The employee, Larry Edgeworth, was also suffering from other health issues and had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, according to the memo.

Nearly 14,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus in the United States and 200 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the Asian country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

NBC News is owned by Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

