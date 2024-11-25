NBC could pay triple to keep Thanksgiving parade broadcast rights, WSJ says

NBC (CMCSA) is trying to hammer down a new deal with Macy’s to keep Macy’s (M) Thanksgiving Day Parade on the network and its Peacock streaming service for the next decade, The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the terms being discussed, a new deal would kick in next year with an average annual fee of more than $60M, up from around $20M in the current contract, the people said. The price increase is indicative of the value of live programming to media companies as viewers flee traditional television for streaming services, the author says.

