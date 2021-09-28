NBC Channels on Youtube TV Could Go Dark Thursday As Companies Feud

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

NBCUniversal is threatening a lot of cancellations this Fall TV season — warning customers with YouTube TV accounts that over a dozen of its networks could disappear from the platform this week in a petty public throwdown between the old and new media giants.

NBCU's deal with the subscription service expires on Thursday, and NBCU wants more money in a renewal — but YouTube's owner, Google, has balked at coughing up the extra cash. So now NBCU is directing customer complaints at the video giant — griping in a salty statement over the weekend that the search juggernaut is denying fans their "their favorite shows" by "refusing" to pay "fair rates."

NBC-Ya Later

YouTube TV launched in 2017 as an on-demand service that lets Americans stream about 100 channels, including the big four U.S. broadcasters: NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox. The service had 3 million subscribers as of October 2020, but only brings in a tiny sliver of Youtube's $20 billion business — most of it in advertising.

That may hint at why Google is unwilling to fork over more moola: it doesn't really stand to lose much. NBCU, meanwhile, would be short 3 million potential viewers across a suite of its most important channels:

NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Brave, Oxygen, MSNBC, NBCSN, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and E! could all be gone from Youtube TV by week's end.

YouTube TV is also considering dropping NBC Sports regional networks in the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, and elsewhere — just as fall sports season is gearing up.

NBCU seems to be showing some desperation. The company set up a website that allows users to send automated tweets at YouTube asking it to keep NBCU channels. It also directs them to Youtube customer service.

Your Money Down: If it doesn't reach an agreement with NBCU, Google said it will slash $10 off Youtube TV's subscription fee, down to $54.99.

Featherweight: NBCU has also been demanding Google bundle its Peacock streaming service into Youtube TV, but again appears to be coming from a position of weakness: Peacock lost $363 million in the second quarter, not exactly a value proposition.

