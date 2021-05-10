NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes after ethics, diversity complaints

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. television network NBC said on Monday it will not air Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television.

