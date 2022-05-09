NBA-Warriors coach Kerr tests positive for COVID-19

May 9 (Reuters) - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday ahead of his squad's second-round playoff game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and will be replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown for the matchup.

The Warriors hold a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the best-of-seven series.

Kerr, 56, is an eight-time NBA champion who won five titles as a player and three at the helm of the Warriors.

Earlier on Monday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they had hired Brown to be their head coach next season.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)

