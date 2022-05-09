US Markets

NBA-Warriors coach Kerr tests positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Yamashita

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday ahead of his squad's second-round playoff game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and will be replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown for the matchup.

The Warriors hold a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the best-of-seven series.

Kerr, 56, is an eight-time NBA champion who won five titles as a player and three at the helm of the Warriors.

Earlier on Monday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they had hired Brown to be their head coach next season.

