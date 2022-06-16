NBA-Warriors beat Celtics to win NBA Finals 4-2
By Rory Carroll
June 16 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday to win the championship series 4-2.
The victory marks the fourth time the Warriors have hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in the past eight years.
