US Markets

NBA-Utah Jazz flight returns to airport after bird strike

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published

A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz to Memphis on Tuesday was forced to return to Salt Lake City airport after an engine was damaged when the plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, according to multiple reports.

March 30 (Reuters) - A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz to Memphis on Tuesday was forced to return to Salt Lake City airport after an engine was damaged when the plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, according to multiple reports.

"Fortunately the plane landed safely," a Jazz representative said, according to the USA Today. "Everybody is shaken, but they're okay."

The Jazz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The team is scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

"GOD is good," forward Royce O'Neale wrote alongside two praying hand emojis on Twitter.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular