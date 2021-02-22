NBA-Timberwolves sack head coach Saunders after league-worst record

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders after a league-worst record of 7-24 left them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said late on Sunday.

They made the announcement after Sunday's 103-99 loss to the New York Knicks.

"These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization's short and long-term goals," the Timberwolves said in a statement, adding that the new head coach would be revealed on Monday.

Saunders, in his third season with the team, had a 43-94 record.

The Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

