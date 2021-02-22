US Markets

NBA-Timberwolves sack head coach Saunders after league-worst record

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jesse Johnson

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders after a league-worst record of 7-24 left them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said late on Sunday.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders after a league-worst record of 7-24 left them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said late on Sunday.

They made the announcement after Sunday's 103-99 loss to the New York Knicks.

"These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization's short and long-term goals," the Timberwolves said in a statement, adding that the new head coach would be revealed on Monday.

Saunders, in his third season with the team, had a 43-94 record.

The Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More