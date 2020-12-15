US Markets

NBA-'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Klement

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

The "supermax" deal is worth $228 million, ESPN reported, and will go into effect after the 2020-2021 season, which starts on Dec. 22.

The four-time All-Star, who also claimed MVP honors in 2019, was born in Athens with his outsized talent earning him the nickname "the Greek Freak."

He averaged 29.5 points per game in the 2019-2020 regular season and led the Bucks to the conference semi-finals, where they were upset by the Miami Heat in five games.

