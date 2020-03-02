NBA-No high-fives with fans, only fist-bumps, players told as virus precaution

March 2 (Reuters) - NBA players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus, ESPN reported on Monday.

An escalation of the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China in December, could potentially threaten pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events if it worsens, according to ESPN.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told its 30 teams in the memo.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said last week league officials were in discussions with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and kept a close eye on the situation.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," Bass said.

"We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus, and continue to monitor the situation closely."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; office 213-955-6754 cell 503-830-8017; Reuters Messaging: rory.carroll.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.