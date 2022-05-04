US Markets

NBA-Nets' Simmons to undergo back surgery

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brad Penner

Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc, the team said on Wednesday.

Corrects day of week to Wednesday in first paragraph

May 4 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc, the team said on Wednesday.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the team said.

"The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."

The 25-year-old Australian was the first overall pick of the 2016 draft.

He was traded to Brooklyn from the Philadelphia 76ers in February of this season but was unable to suit up for the squad, who were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular