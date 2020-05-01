US Markets

NBA-Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Steve Keating Reuters
Published

The lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday.

May 1 (Reuters) - The lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday.

Both events had been scheduled for Chicago with the lottery set for May 19 and the combine, where prospects for the draft are evaluated, held May 21-24.

Neither event was rescheduled, and the NBA said the league would continue to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.

The draft, for the moment, remains scheduled for June 25.

To conduct a draft, the NBA will need a draft order, which is determined by the league standings at the end of the season.

The top four picks are decided by the lottery and are chosen from the 14 teams that do not make the playoffs.

With the current campaign still in flux so is the draft.

The NBA was the first of North America's major sports leagues to shut down, suspending play on March 11 after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

Like every other sport the NBA is running through a number of scenarios that would allow it to complete the current season.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular