NBA-LeBron James thanks fans for love after son's cardiac arrest

July 27 (Reuters) - LeBron James thanked fans on Thursday for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team.

The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to hospital where he was placed in intensive care.

His condition was later updated to stable.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," posted James on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "We feel you and I’m so grateful.

"Everyone doing great.

"We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

"Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel had responded to a medical emergency call shortly before 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning at the Galen Center, the team's home arena, an LAFD spokesperson said on Tuesday.

An adult male was treated and taken to the hospital, according the spokesperson, who declined to disclose the patient's identity or details about the medical emergency.

LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The incident comes a year after USC center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team's medical staff and played last season after recovering.

It is also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play this season.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

