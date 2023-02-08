NBA-LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

By Rory Carroll

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James, who entered the game needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy when the shot splashed through the net to etch his name into the history books.

Lakers great Abdul-Jabbar, who took the title from Wilt Chamberlain with his signature skyhook on April 5, 1984, sat courtside at Tuesday's game.

Play was stopped to recognize the achievement and to let James address the crowd.

"I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind," James said.

"To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is unbelievable, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to 'The Captain.'"

