NBA-LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

Credit: REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez

February 08, 2023 — 12:02 am EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot with 10 seconds left in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

