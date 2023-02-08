NBA-LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot with 10 seconds left in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

