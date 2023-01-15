US Markets

NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

Credit: REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez

January 15, 2023 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

The 38-year-old forward has averaged 29 points per game this season and is on course to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Peter Rutherford)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.