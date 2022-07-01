US Markets

NBA-LaVine, Bulls agree on $215M extension in latest free agency blockbuster

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Banks

The Chicago Bulls and twice All-Star Zach LaVine on Friday agreed to a $215 million contract extension, the latest blockbuster NBA deal after Nikola Jokic's record $270 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

July 1 (Reuters) - The Chicago Bulls and twice All-Star Zach LaVine on Friday agreed to a $215 million contract extension, the latest blockbuster NBA deal after Nikola Jokic's record $270 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

The five-year deal keeps the guard in Chicago after producing an average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season, helping the Bulls to the post season for the first time since 2017.

It was the latest in a frenzy of ultra-rich NBA free-agency moves that included All-Star Bradley Beal agreeing on a five-year maximum contract worth $251 million to stay with the Washington Wizards Thursday and back-to-back MVP Jokic's deal.

The Serbian and four-time All-Star agreed to the largest contract in league history after a blockbuster season in which he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular