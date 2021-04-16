US Markets

NBA-Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday.

Davis has not played since the Lakers' 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

"He's tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again," Vogel said, adding, however, that the 28-year-old was unlikely to play in the two-game set against Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday.

The Lakers, fifth in the Western Conference, lost 121-113 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

