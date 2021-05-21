BioTech

NBA-LA Clippers guard George feeling mentally better ahead of postseason

Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lew

LA Clippers guard Paul George said he feels much better mentally this postseason than he did last year inside the NBA 'bubble', as his team prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in Saturday's first round of the playoffs.

George, a seven-time NBA All Star, said last year he suffered anxiety and depression inside the bubble at Disney World and that his performances had been affected.

But this season has been easier, with a sense of normalcy returning, he said.

"It's a big difference from the bubble life to where I'm at now from a headspace standpoint," ESPN quoted George as saying.

"I'm able to live a normal life. I can go home, I can see my family, I can spend time with my family, I can interact with other people outside of this team.

"And so that alone has just been a big difference to be back to some normalcy."

George added that his performances in the bubble, and the Clippers' second-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets last season, motivated him to come back stronger this campaign.

