NBA-Knicks point guard Rose faces two months out after surgery

Reuters
The New York Knicks said point guard Derrick Rose faces at least eight weeks out of action after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who rejoined the team in July on a three-year deal from the Detroit Pistons, had been suffering from right ankle soreness following last week's 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 12th in the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record and host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

