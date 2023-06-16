News & Insights

US Markets

NBA-Jordan to sell majority stake in Hornets

Credit: REUTERS/Kyle Terada

June 16, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has reached a deal to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, the team said on Friday, ending his 13-year run in charge of the team.

Hornets minority stakeholder Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, who is a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks, lead the buyers' group.

Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team in the deal, which is subject to approval from the NBA Board of Governors.

Widely perceived as one of the greatest ever to pick up a basketball, Jordan purchased the club for a reported $275 million in 2010 and was the only Black majority owner in the NBA.

ESPN reported that he will remain a presence with the team and is expected to oversee the operations through the start of free agency.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.