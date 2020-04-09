US Markets

NBA-'HORSE' basketball competition to help fill void for hungry sports fans

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Noah K. Murray

Sports-hungry fans missing live events which are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic will get a reprieve this weekend when Oklahoma City Thunder's 10-time All-Star Chris Paul leads a cast of current and retired players in the first NBA HORSE challenge.

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Sports-hungry fans missing live events which are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic will get a reprieve this weekend when Oklahoma City Thunder's 10-time All-Star Chris Paul leads a cast of current and retired players in the first NBA HORSE challenge.

The single-elimination shooting competition, which also features Atlanta Hawks 2020 NBA All-Star point guard Trae Young, and former players including NBA finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce as well as Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, will take place on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Competitors will take shots on their isolated home courts, away from the crowds they usually entertain on court.

In the one-on-one HORSE competition format, one player describes the shot they are about to take and if they make it their rival must recreate the shot.

If the second player misses, they accumulate a letter in "H-O-R-S-E" and the first player to get all five loses.

Set to air on ESPN, sponsor State Farm will donate more than $200,000 for coronavirus relief efforts.

The number of confirmed infections of novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.47 million globally and the death toll has crossed 87,700, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular