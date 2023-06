June 22 (Reuters) - Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, becoming the highest drafted French player in league history.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

