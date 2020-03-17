NBA-Four players for Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus

Updates with team statement

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus, the team confirmed on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

Three of the players were asymptomatic while one was showing symptoms of the rapidly-spreading virus, days after the Utah Jazz reported that two of their players had also tested positive.

The Nets said in a written statement that all four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians, but did not identify the individuals.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the team said.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff."

The team last played against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10. A day later, the league suspended its season until further notice, as the coronavirus pandemic upended major sporting events across the globe.

