NBA-Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards fan

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Osentoski

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their last game in Atlanta, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Sunday.

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their last game in Atlanta, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Sunday.

The NBA said the incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's game at State Farm Arena.

Durant scored 31 points in that game as the Nets improved to an 18-8 record this season. They play at Detroit Pistons later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More