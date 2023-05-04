NBA-Doncic to cover funeral costs for Belgrade school shooting victims

May 4 (Reuters) - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will cover funeral costs for the victims of Wednesday's mass school shooting in Belgrade, his National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Thursday.

Police said that the suspected shooter, a 13-year-old boy, took two of his father's handguns to kill eight pupils and a security guard at their school in the Serbian capital, marking the nation's first mass school shooting.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," Doncic said on Twitter.

"I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting."

The Slovenian four-time NBA All-Star, who has family connections to Serbia on his father's side, plans to provide "long-term assistance" to those impacted, a Mavericks spokesman told Reuters.

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available," said Doncic.

