NBA-Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to win first NBA title

Credit: REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

June 12, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Steve Keating for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - Led by 28 points from Nikola Jokic the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring a first NBA title to the Mile High City.

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

