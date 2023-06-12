NBA-Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to win first NBA title

June 12 (Reuters) - Led by 28 points from Nikola Jokic the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring a first NBA title to the Mile High City.

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

