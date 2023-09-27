NBA Champion and Former LeBron James Teammate Now Working in Bitcoin

Today, Bitcoin only exchange, Swan Bitcoin, welcomed NBA Champion Matthew Dellavedova to its team as Vice President of Business Development, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Dellavedova is most well known for his illustrious professional basketball career and achievements in the NBA, including an NBA Championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and an Olympic bronze with the Australian national team in 2020.

Dellavedova, who has been actively involved in start-up investing and advisory roles since 2017, is now turning his attention to the Bitcoin industry. “I’m excited to be joining Swan to help spread adoption, especially in sports and Australia, where I'm still playing professional basketball,” said Dellavedova. “It's already been a lot of fun learning from the experts at Swan, and I look forward to educating athletes, in particular, about the benefits of Bitcoin.”

His recent engagement with the Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team, his alma mater, demonstrated his dedication to introducing Bitcoin to athletes, especially in light of the recent Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rule changes that present new opportunities for college athletes.

One of the key aspects Dellavedova is focusing on is how Bitcoin can help young athletes save for their future. Given Bitcoin's inherent properties that prevent debasement, it is considered a reliable asset for long-term value preservation and appreciation.

"Matt is a savvy businessman and investor. He’s obviously a disciplined and incredibly hard worker," said Swan founder and CEO Cory Klippsten. "But the biggest reason we brought Delly onto the Swan squad is his dedication to spreading Bitcoin adoption and the audience he can reach outside the Bitcoin industry."

Matthew Dellavedova's transition from the basketball court to the Bitcoin arena exemplifies the growing interest and potential of Bitcoin in various industries, with notable figures using their influence to promote its adoption and benefits.

