NBA-Celtics stage thrilling comeback to beat Warriors, draw first blood in finals

Rory Carroll Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Boston Celtics staged a furious fourth quarter comeback to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game One of the NBA Finals on Thursday in San Francisco.

The Warriors turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 92-80 lead entering the fourth quarter and it looked like the "Dubs" might cruise to the finish before their gold-and-blue clad fans at Chase Center.

But the Celtics roared back in the final 12 minutes, outscoring the Warriors 40-16 to steal home court advantage.

Game Two in the best-of-seven series is Sunday in San Francisco.

