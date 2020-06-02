US Markets

NBA-Celtics' Poirier joins Floyd protests with team mates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Greg M. Cooper

Celtics center Vincent Poirier says he took part in a protest with NBA team mates Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter in Boston on Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Celtics center Vincent Poirier says he took part in a protest with NBA team mates Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter in Boston on Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

"Even as someone who is white this must concern me," Poirier told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

"It touches me since I have black team mates, black friends, my wife is of mixed race.

"I can walk the streets freely and I want it to be the case for everyone. It bothers me that it's not the case," the Frenchman added.

Video footage showed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the United States.

Poirier added that there had been similar issues in France, highlighting the case of 24-year-old black man Adama Traore, who died in 2016 while being driven to a police station following his arrest over an altercation.

The circumstances of Traore's death are still under investigation by justice authorities.

Poirier, who signed for the Celtics in 2019, said he wanted to use his standing in the sports world to bring attention to such issues.

"At the time of Adama Traore, I did not have this recognition but now that I have it, I try to use it. The fact that I play for Celtics has an extra impact," he said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford;)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular