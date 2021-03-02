Oil
GOOS

NBA, Canada Goose announce multi-year partnership for annual All-Star game

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that makes the luxury parka maker an outerwear partner for the annual NBA All-Star game.

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that makes the luxury parka maker an outerwear partner for the annual NBA All-Star game.

The collaboration is an extension of Canada Goose's tie-up with the NBA in 2016, when it created limited edition co-branded parkas for the NBA All-Star teams.

The company said it will develop an exclusive design collaboration each year for players and fans.

The collaboration will include a freestyle vest, portage jacket and two of Canada Goose's classic parkas.

This year the design partner is Los Angeles-based brand, RHUDE, known for balancing luxury with streetwear elements, the company said.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be held on March 7 in Atlanta.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More