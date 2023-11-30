News & Insights

NBA-Bronny James cleared for USC return after cardiac arrest

Credit: REUTERS/Orlando Ramirez

November 30, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, has been given the green light to rejoin his University of Southern California (USC) basketball team four months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," a spokesperson for the James Family said in a statement.

"Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after.

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

The 19-year-old went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the team. He was hospitalized and placed in intensive care before being discharged three days later.

Follow-up evaluations revealed the probable cause of James' cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, the family said.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

