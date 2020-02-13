NBA-Antetokounmpo headlines record international showing at All-Star Game

World Markets

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks headlines the record-setting contingent of eight international players taking part in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, the league announced on Thursday.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player will be joined by Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and Toronto power forward Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) as the record four international players who were voted to start the game.

Rounding out the international players who will compete in the exhibition are Rudy Gobert (France), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) and Ben Simmons (Australia).

In total, the Feb. 14-16 All-Star Weekend, which includes a rising stars event, skills challenge, three-point competition and slam dunk contest, will feature a record 19 international players from 15 countries.

