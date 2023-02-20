NBA, Ant Group launch strategic partnership in China

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese fintech giant Ant Group 688688.SS said on Tuesday it has entered a strategic partnership with the NBA league in China that will see the two cooperate in areas such as video content, program broadcasting and membership.

Ant made the announcement on its official WeChat account.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

