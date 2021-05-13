NBA-A-Rod and Lore agree to buy Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion - report

May 13 (Reuters) - New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, the Athletic reported on Thursday.

Rodriguez, better known as A-Rod, and ex-Walmart executive Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly and will be equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase, the online sports news website reported, citing sources.

Rodriguez was part of a group that made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the New York Mets baseball team last year. The Mets were ultimately bought by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen in a deal that closed in November.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.