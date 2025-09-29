NB Private Equity Partners (NBPVF) Price Target Decreased by 19.97% to 20.47

The average one-year price target for NB Private Equity Partners (OTCPK:NBPVF) has been revised to $20.47 / share. This is a decrease of 19.97% from the prior estimate of $25.58 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.27 to a high of $21.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from the latest reported closing price of $20.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in NB Private Equity Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBPVF is 0.90%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 319K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBPVF by 10.18% over the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBPVF by 3.59% over the last quarter.

HCHYX - The Fixed Income Opportunity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBPVF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 78K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBPVF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBPVF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

