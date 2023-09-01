NB Private Equity Partners (LSE:NBPE) Price Target Increased by 7766.61% to 1,764.60

The average one-year price target for NB Private Equity Partners (LSE:NBPE) has been revised to 1,764.60 / share. This is an increase of 7,766.61% from the prior estimate of 22.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,747.30 to a high of 1,816.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1,514.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in NB Private Equity Partners. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBPE is 0.88%, an increase of 22.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 138K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBPE by 2.72% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBPE by 7.91% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBPE by 4.95% over the last quarter.

PEX - ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 7K shares.

