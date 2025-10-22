NB Bancorp, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.36 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $8.38 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NB Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.01 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $48.17 million from $41.32 million last year.

NB Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.36 Mln. vs. $8.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $48.17 Mln vs. $41.32 Mln last year.

