Nayuki Holdings Boosts Sales with Health-Focused Tea Launch

November 12, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Nayuki Holdings Ltd. (HK:2150) has released an update.

Nayuki Holdings Ltd. has made a significant stride in the freshly-made tea drinks market with the launch of its ‘no sugar added FruiTEA’ series, achieving impressive sales figures in its first month. The introduction of the ‘no sugar added Nayuki Black Grape Tea’ has boosted overall sales by 16.4 percentage points compared to last year, enhancing the company’s brand influence and market share. This health-focused strategy aligns with rising consumer demand for healthier diet options.

