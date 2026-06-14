Nayax's CTO and Co-Founder Sold Nearly 30,000 Company Shares for $2.2 Million. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

David Ben-Avi sold 28,770 shares sold for a total of ~$2.18 million across two open-market transactions on May 28 and May 29, 2026.

The sale reduced Ben-Avi’s directly-held Common Stock to 6,589,134 shares, representing a 0.4% reduction in his direct holdings.

All shares sold were held directly, with no indirect or derivative participation disclosed in this filing.

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David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, reported the sale of 28,770 shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) in multiple open-market transactions on May 28, 2026 and May 29, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 28,770 Transaction value ~$2.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,589,134 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$499.7 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($75.83).

Key questions

What proportion of David Ben-Avi’s direct Common Stock holdings was affected by these transactions?

The transactions involved 0.43% of his direct Common Stock holdings, reflecting a small fraction of his overall position and consistent with routine portfolio management.

The transactions involved 0.43% of his direct Common Stock holdings, reflecting a small fraction of his overall position and consistent with routine portfolio management. How does this sale compare to Ben-Avi’s recent trading activity?

This 28,770-share sale is in line with his recent pattern, as he executed two sales totaling 58,956 shares since March 16, 2026, with an average trade size of ~29,478 shares per sale.

This 28,770-share sale is in line with his recent pattern, as he executed two sales totaling 58,956 shares since March 16, 2026, with an average trade size of ~29,478 shares per sale. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities part of these transactions?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were disclosed as part of this filing; all shares disposed were held directly.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-29) $75.81 Revenue (TTM) $426.18 million Net income (TTM) $29.64 million

Company snapshot

Nayax provides cashless payment solutions, point-of-sale terminals, digital wallets, and telemetry services for unattended retail and self-service environments.

It generates revenue through direct sales of hardware and software, transaction processing fees, and value-added services such as remote management and consumer engagement platforms.

The company serves operators of vending machines, laundromats, amusement rides, car washes, parking, kiosks, and other unattended or self-service businesses worldwide.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in integrated payment and management solutions for the unattended retail sector. The company leverages its proprietary hardware and software platforms to enable seamless cashless transactions and remote machine management across diverse industries.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 28 and 29 dispositions of Nayax stock by company CTO David Ben-Avi came at a time when shares were skyrocketing. The stock hit a 52-week high of $76.86 on the day of Ben-Avi’s May 29 sale.

Given the rising share price, it makes sense the Nayax co-founder would sell some of his stake. That said, he retained 6.6 million shares after the transaction, showing that he maintains substantial equity in the company. Consequently, Ben-Avi’s dispositions do not look like a cause for investor concern.

Nayax’s outstanding business performance led to the rise in its stock price. On May 12, the company announced first-quarter sales of $107 million, representing strong 32% year-over-year growth.

The rising revenue was due to Nayax crossing an installed base of 1.5 million devices. More machines translates into an increase in transactions flowing through the company’s platform. As a result, Nayax forecasted 2026 revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million, up from $400.4 million in 2025.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.