Nayax upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams upgraded Nayax (NYAX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of ILS 125.50, up from ILS 81. The firm is positive on the company’s customer expansion being supported by operational leverage driving EBITDA margin towards 16.3%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Based on Nayax’s niche and global revenue distribution, Jefferes also views the company’s macro risks as limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NYAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.