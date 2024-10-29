News & Insights

Stocks
NYAX

Nayax upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

October 29, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams upgraded Nayax (NYAX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of ILS 125.50, up from ILS 81. The firm is positive on the company’s customer expansion being supported by operational leverage driving EBITDA margin towards 16.3%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Based on Nayax’s niche and global revenue distribution, Jefferes also views the company’s macro risks as limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NYAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.