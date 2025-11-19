Markets
NYAX

Nayax Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Revises FY25 Outlook

November 19, 2025 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nayax (NYAX), a fintech company, Wednesday reported increased earnings for the third quarter compared to last year.

For the third quarter, Nayax's profit for the period was $3.54 million higher than $0.692 million the prior year.

For the three-month period, earnings per share were $0.092 compared to $0.019 a year ago.

The company's EBITDA doubled to $14.68 million from $7.39 million the prior year.

For the latest period, adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million from $11.07 million the prior-year quarter.

The company's revenues grew to $104.28 million from $83.01 million the earlier year.

For the full year guidance, the firm is updating revenue in the range of $400-$405 million on a constant currency basis from previous guidance of $410-$425 million, and this indicates revenue growth of 27-29 percent.

The updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year is expected to be in the range of $60-$65 million from a previous guidance of $65-$70 million.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 5.93 percent or 2.36 cents up at $42.19 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.