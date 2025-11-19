Nayax Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Revises FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nayax (NYAX), a fintech company, Wednesday reported increased earnings for the third quarter compared to last year.

For the third quarter, Nayax's profit for the period was $3.54 million higher than $0.692 million the prior year.

For the three-month period, earnings per share were $0.092 compared to $0.019 a year ago.

The company's EBITDA doubled to $14.68 million from $7.39 million the prior year.

For the latest period, adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million from $11.07 million the prior-year quarter.

The company's revenues grew to $104.28 million from $83.01 million the earlier year.

For the full year guidance, the firm is updating revenue in the range of $400-$405 million on a constant currency basis from previous guidance of $410-$425 million, and this indicates revenue growth of 27-29 percent.

The updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year is expected to be in the range of $60-$65 million from a previous guidance of $65-$70 million.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 5.93 percent or 2.36 cents up at $42.19 on the Nasdaq.

